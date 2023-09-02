BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PSY stir up a storm on internet with their epic selfie on Instagram

On September 2, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon uploaded an unexpected selfie with PSY on his personal Instagram and fans couldn’t keep calm! The caption on the story said “Oppa, Hannam Style” which is a play on words on PSY’s song Gangnam Style. Hannam is a rich residential neighborhood in Seoul and many celebrities live there, along with these two legendary singers!

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PSY

Many Korean communities were stunned by this unexpected interaction but were happy to see two of the most accomplished artists hanging out. Another thing that Korean netizens found funny was the caption. Hannam and Hannyo are Korean terms used to describe a sexist and misogynistic man or woman. They said that they were sure that G-Dragon didn’t mean it that way but they found it absolutely hilarious. One even said that they were sure he wasn’t even aware of the terms since it is a brand new internet term. They were impressed at the interaction and were happy with G-Dragon uploading the story, saying, “G-Dragon never fails to impress us.” They both had also worked at YG Entertainment together but now G-Dragon recently left YG Entertainment and PSY has begun his own label called PNATION which houses some of the best artists in the industry.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s recent activities

It is known that G-Dragon is right now busy working on music. This could be said owing to his solo comeback earlier this year. G-Dragon stated in a video he released in January to celebrate the start of the new year that he intends to meet all of his fans through a variety of activities. He additionally affirmed that he is preparing a new album for release. He guaranteed that in the new year, he would attempt to become somebody who could return with good news. After he was rumored to have left YG Entertainment, the agency had affirmed through many South Korean media reports that his exclusive contract had reached a conclusion and that he would be receiving support from them even after he left the agency. Once the news was out, the stocks of YG came tumbling down. Now, fans are waiting for his long-awaited solo comeback!

