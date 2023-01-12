BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Shinsegae Group’s Chairwoman’s granddaughter dating? Both sides quash rumours

The rumours first began when Shinsegae Group’s chairwoman’s granddaughter shared a post from a concert that she reportedly attended with G-Dragon whose signature tattoo was visible in the photo alongside her own hand holding a lightstick. The concerned lady is known to be friends with G-Dragon and other YG Entertainment artists and hence the rumours were deemed to be groundless right from the start by multiple netizens.

BIGBANG member G-Dragon and the granddaughter of the South Korean retail chaebol Shinsegae Group’s chairwoman Lee Myung Hee were reported to have been dating after a Chinese media outlet wrote about them going to a concert together. Their possibility of romantic involvement got the netizens talking and soon it became a hot topic among netizens.

Shinsegae Group’s response

Soon after, in a rare step by the retail giant, they released a statement addressing the quickly spreading rumours. The representative strongly denied any credit to such reports and was reported calling it clear misinformation. They spoke about the rumours by making an official stand, “It is not true at all. Because there are groundless speculative reports continuously being released based on unconfirmed facts, we have decided to make an official position in order to clarify the wrong information.”

Their stand further included details from their discussion with the granddaughter in concern and said, “After confirming with the person in question herself, [we have come to know] that she watched the performance with several people [and not just the two of them]. As a fan, she took a picture and posted it.”

They continued their statement by asking for cooperation regarding the posting of untrue and baseless reports, “We ask that you refrain from making further reckless and speculative reports.”

G-Dragon’s side

On January 11, YG Entertainment briefly replied that the dating rumour between their artist and Shinsegae Group chairman Lee Myung Hee's granddaughter was "unfounded". Their comment regarding the dating rumours of BIGBANG member G-Dragon was simply calling it groundless and they did not elaborate further, dismissing any talk.

BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon has been subjected to dating rumours quite a few times throughout his career however this marks one of the quickest denials from his agency.

G-Dragon attending YGX's concert

The superstar was indeed attending the Mnet dance survival program 'Street Man Fighter [ON THE STAGE]' concert held at KSPO DOME in Seoul on January 8. He shared photos and videos from his visit on his Instagram story as usual as he used to keep his fans updated about his day-to-day activities. The BIGBANG member also hashtagged the show’s name proving he’s a fan. He tagged the YGX dancers who he has been acquainted with for quite a while and even took photos with them backstage that were later shared by the dancers who thanked him for attending and called him “Jiyong hyung”. G-Dragon and the YGX dancers are known to hang out together frequently so it is not surprising that he would lend support to them by attending their concert.

About BIGBANG

YG Entertainment’s homegrown boy group BIGBANG became their face following their debut in 2006 and is regarded as an act with one of the biggest domestic fan following. Originally a five piece, Seungri left the group and retired from the entertainment industry in 2019. Since then, T.O.P decided to leave YG Entertainment after the expiration of his contract. He is currently planning for a visit to the moon as a part of the SpaceX project and is also developing his solo ventures. The group followed his departure with a comeback after 4 years, with a chart topping single named ‘Still Life’, restoring the fans’ doubts about their activities.

In late December 2022, it was announced that Daesung would be the next member to not renew his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment after its expiration and is instead opting for a fresh start. Taeyang on the other hand moved to the agency’s subsidiary, THEBLACKLABEL. He will be releasing a single named ‘VIBE’ with BTS member Jimin on January 13. As for G-Dragon, it has been reported that he is currently in talks with the label about contract renewal, however, nothing has been confirmed so far. Earlier in January, G-Dragon announced a comeback scheduled for a 2023 release and is expected to meet fans through other projects as well. He greeted the fans with wishes for the new year and a small update about his upcoming activities. All four members will continue to be a part of BIGBANG and reconvene for group activities as reported so far.