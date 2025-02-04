BIGBANG’s G-Dragon announces full album solo comeback after 11 years with Übermensch; to release on February 25

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has finally announced the release of his full studio album! After 11 years of waiting, the king of K-pop is returning with the record Übermensch. Fans are showcasing their excitement on social media platforms as they cannot wait for the artist’s return with new music.

On February 4, 2025, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon took to Instagram and shared a teaser video for his upcoming full studio album Übermensch. In the short clip, there are two glowy beings who walk up to each other amidst iridescent lights, and the name of the album is announced alongside the release date. The album will be dropping on February 25, 2025, after 11 years since his last EP, COUP D'ETAT, in 2013.

Previously, G-Dragon released the single POWER last October 2024 and took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. It is expected that both tracks will be included in the upcoming album.

G-Dragon made a highly anticipated appearance at the 2024 MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, where he delivered a powerful performance of his latest track. Taeyang and Daesung joined him on stage, marking BIGBANG’s first group performance at the event in nine years. The trio energized the crowd with legendary hits like BANG BANG BANG and Fantastic Baby before treating fans to their brand-new song, HOME SWEET HOME, making the night an unforgettable moment in K-pop history.

The artist is also set to appear in the upcoming variety show titled Good Day alongside Jung Hyung Do. Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with people from various fields to create the "Song of the Year." Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show.

Moreover, an impressive lineup of stars is also set to appear in the show, including Hwang Jung Min, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Yim Si Wan, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, chef Anh Sung Jae, CODE KUNST, Kian84, Cho Sae Ho, and Hong Jin Kyung.

The show is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, on the South Korean network MBC and global streaming platform Disney+.