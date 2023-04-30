BIGBANG’s G-Dragon collaborating with EXO’s Chanyeol? Raiden, Producer Boys Noize snapped with K-pop stars

Global DJ and producer Boys Noize has been seen in a new studio photo alongside some of K-Pop's biggest stars. The photo shows Boys Noize posing with G-Dragon from BIGBANG, EXO's Chanyeol, and DJ and producer Raiden. Fans of the artists are excited to see what kind of collaboration may come from this powerhouse team.

The photo that made headlines

On April 28, SM Entertainment DJ Raiden shared a snapshot of himself in a studio with EXO's Chanyeol, G-Dragon, and German DJ/producer Boys Noize on his personal Instagram account. In the shot, all four pose for the camera, demonstrating their connection. Raiden provided a mysterious comment for the photo, offering just the phrase "I LOVE IT," referring to a B-side tune from G-Dragon's 2013 solo album ‘Coup d'Etat,' which was produced by Boys Noize and featured R&B musician Zion.T.

The global artists

Boys Noize, whose real name is Alexander Ridha, is a German DJ, producer, and label owner. He has released several successful albums, including ‘Oi Oi Oi’ and ‘Power’, and has worked with a variety of artists across multiple genres. He has also remixed songs for popular artists such as Daft Punk, Justice, and Nine Inch Nails.

G-Dragon is one of K-Pop's biggest stars, known for his work with BIGBANG as well as his solo music. Chanyeol is a member of EXO, one of the top-selling K-Pop groups of all time, and has also released solo music. Raiden is a DJ and producer who has worked with some of K-Pop's biggest names, including EXO.

Boys Noize and K-Pop

Boys Noize has previously collaborated with K-Pop artists, including Yoon Mi Rae and G-Dragon. His work with K-Pop has helped to bridge the gap between electronic music and the K-Pop world, and fans are excited to see what kind of magic he will bring to this new collaboration.

Fan’s reaction

A large number of responses on Raiden's post inferred that the four musicians were collaborating on a new song, with remarks such as "Chanyeol and GD collab???," "Yeol x GD for collab!!!?" and "I can't wait to see what you have been preparing."

Fan's excitement is at another level with the speculations of the two of their favourite and biggest K-pop idol collaborations.

