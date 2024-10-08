BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirmed to make solo comeback after 7 years on October 25; Report

G-Dragon from the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG was rumored to make his solo comeback in recent days and it has now finally been confirmed. The artist is reported to release new music on October 25, 2024. He will be releasing an album after many years and fans are certainly excited about the news.

On October 8, 2024, a South Korean media publication, News1, reported that G-Dragon from BIGBANG will be making his much-anticipated solo comeback, that too after 7 years. According to the report, he will be releasing his new album on October 25, 2024, and is currently in the final stages of the record’s preparation. After 7 whole years, the singer is all set to release a new solo album following Kwon Ji Yong in 2017.

Previously, G-Dragon thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. This has heightened anticipation for his upcoming comeback, as he is widely recognized as a leading artist in the K-pop scene. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast.

Moreover, it has also been reported that the artist will be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards alongside Taeyang and Daesung as part of BIGBANG. However, the lineup is yet to be confirmed, and the event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry.

The group was initially composed of 5 members, including G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P., and Seungri. Currently, the group is only composed of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. Some of the popular songs from the group include Bang Bang Bang, Haru Haru, Still Life, LOSER and more.

