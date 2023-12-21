BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirms signing with new agency; announces official comeback

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug use.

G-Dragon of BIGBANG has officially announced his comeback for the upcoming year under his new agency. Prior to this, YG Entertainment, the agency representing BIGBANG, formally confirmed G-Dragon's departure from their company. On December 21 at 10 a.m. KST, director Jo Sung Hae of Galaxy Corporation addressed the press at the JW Marriott Hotel, representing G-Dragon as the solo artist and member of BIGBANG.

G-Dragon joins new agency with comeback announcement

On December 21, Galaxy Corporation, BIGBANG's G-Dragon's new agency, held a press conference to address his recent acquittal in a drug-related case and discuss his plans for 2024. Although G-Dragon was not present, director Jo Sung Hae officially announced an exclusive contract between Galaxy Corporation and the artist. The partnership between G-Dragon (Kwon Ji Yong) and Galaxy goes beyond the typical artist-agency relationship, as they aim to take on unique challenges and explore uncharted territories together. The agency plans to showcase not only the familiar side of Kwon Ji Yong but also aspects that haven't been revealed before.

Explaining the delay in announcing the exclusive contract, director Jo Sung Hae mentioned that they waited for G-Dragon's former agency, YG Entertainment, to express their position. Fortunately, YG Entertainment released a statement yesterday extending well wishes for Kwon Ji Yong's future, and Galaxy Corporation expressed gratitude for this. They acknowledged that the present Kwon Ji Yong owes much to YG, and Galaxy is committed to continuing the path of success established by YG and G-Dragon.

Regarding G-Dragon's upcoming activities, director Jo Sung Hae briefly mentioned, "G-Dragon will make a comeback in 2024."

Above all, Galaxy Corporation emphasized their role as a place for G-Dragon to regroup and reintroduce himself to the public as an artist after facing challenges. They urged fans to extend support to both Galaxy Corporation and G-Dragon for a positive journey ahead.

Furthermore, the agency issued a warning to individuals spreading malicious content and false information about G-Dragon, setting a deadline of December 28 for the removal or correction of such posts. After this date, they emphasized their intention to take legal action without leniency.

On that morning, G-Dragon shared an image on his Instagram, marking the commencement of his journey with the new agency.

G-Dragon gets free of all charges; leaves YG Entertainment

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been completely cleared of all charges. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit declared him innocent of drug usage allegations on December 13. The decision was made due to insufficient evidence, and concerns were raised over the credibility of a statement from witness A, who later altered their account. The police's handling of the investigation has faced criticism.

On December 20, YG Entertainment officially addressed G-Dragon's departure on BIGBANG’s official website, putting an end to speculations about his contract renewal.

