BIGBANG’s G-Dragon dissolves legal team; celebrates success of drug allegation clearance

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, who was recently cleared of allegations of illegal drug use, was seen celebrating with his lawyers after the formal conclusion of his case. On December 30, the pictures of the celebration with his legal team went viral on social media.

On December 19, it was reported that the rapper was found ‘not guilty’ after a long investigation. His drug tests were found negative and the allegations were not supported by enough evidence, therefore, the police dropped the charges against him.

G-Dragon celebrates with lawyers and agency representatives after drug case resolution

As the pictures of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon celebratory event surfaced on the internet, fans congratulated the rapper for staying strong during this turbulent phase and wished him luck for his future projects. This event was held in the company building of Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon's new agency and an AI metaverse company. It marked the singer’s new beginning as he is now set to focus on his artistic career, without being burdened by the legal battle.

G-Dragon's recent endeavors

G-Dragon debuted in 2006 as the leader of one of the best-selling boy groups, BIGBANG. He has solidified his presence in the South Korean industry with his contemporary fashion style and unique music sense. Some of his best songs include Crooked (2013), Coup De’tat (2013), Untitled, 2014 (2017), and more.

On the work front, G-Dragon held his second world tour titled Act III: M.O.T.T.E in 2017, which turned out to be the largest tour conducted by a Korean artist in the US and Europe, with the highest attendance of 654,000 people. On October 26, 2019, the singer was officially discharged after completing his mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the alleged drug case wrapped up in December and after that, the K-pop idol announced his departure from YG Entertainment, ending their 17-year-old association. During a press conference on December 21, Galaxy Corporation's director revealed that the rapper has joined their label and is planning for a grand comeback next year.

G-Dragon also unveiled his plan to establish a project titled JUSPEACE Foundation with the purpose of combating widespread drug addiction. The idea behind this foundation is to help the addicted youth by indulging them in treatment activities.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

