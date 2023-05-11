BIGBANG’s G-Dragon poses with UNIQ’s Wang Yibo and others in latest Chanel show in L.A

G-Dragon, the leader of the group BIGBANG, showed the essence of a genderless look at a brand fashion show. The 2023 cruise fashion show of the brand was held in Los Angeles, USA on the 10th (local time). It was the brand’s second cruise show in Los Angeles since 2007 drew extraordinary attention from the fashion world. G-Dragon was invited to the show as a celebrity.

G-Dragon at the show:

G-Dragon matched denim jeans with a black cardigan adorned with the brand’s iconic white camellia in three dimensions, and perfectly pulled it off with a slim body. He completed a gorgeous fashion by layering accessories such as bracelets and rings. On the other hand, at the cruise show on this day, the overall fashion using pink stood out. The tweed piece with an exaggerated shoulder line and the use of sequin materials emphasized the retro yet modern feel, leaving a strong impression. He took to Instagram to share his experience in the show and in the feed, he shared a picture where he was seated besides Wang Yibo, a popular Chinese actor and a member of a K-Pop group UNIQ and they posed for a group picture which G-Dragon showed on his story, making fans excited to see their favorite artists together.

G-Dragon’s activities:

On May 7th, CL posted a picture taken at Se7en's wedding hall with the words "Oppa, congratulations on your marriage and I love you" on Instagram. The wedding was attended by a large number of fellow singers who were together at YG Entertainment in the past and were called 'YG Family'. BIGBANG members G-Dragon, Daesung, Taeyang 2NE1’s CL, Sandara Park, Gong Minji, 1Team Song Baek Kyung, Jinusean's Jinu, Sean, producer Kush, actor Lee Soo Hyuk, singer Gummy, and broadcaster Jo Se Ho took pictures together.

About G-Dragon:

G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon is the recipient of numerous awards, including seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, six Melon Music Awards, two Korean Music Awards, two Golden Disc Awards, two MBC Entertainment Awards, among several other awards. Additionally, he is the first and only solo artist to receive the Mnet Asian Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2013.

