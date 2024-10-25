BIGBANG’s G-Dragon releases cryptic ‘ERROR’ teaser image for upcoming solo album; Check PIC inside

G-Dragon from BIGBANG has yet again released a mysterious image on Instagram, inviting speculation about his upcoming solo release. Although it has been around the news that the artist will be releasing his record soon, there has been no confirmation yet. However, it has been reported that the artist is in the last stages of the album’s preparation.

On October 25, 2024, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon's newly launched Instagram page, @fanplusonedotcom, posted a new image with ‘error’ written on it and it captioned as ‘Loading… please hold on.’ It can be assumed that the post is a teaser image for his solo album, creating curiosity among fans. Previously, another image was uploaded with 'Loading... progress 10%’ and it seems to be a continuation of the message in the new post.

The Instagram account @fanplusonedotcom was recently launched for G-Dragon’s solo activities under Galaxy Corporation. It is aimed at interacting and updating fans about the artist’s upcoming activities. Furthermore, G-Dragon also follows this account, and it is the only page in his following list.

Several media reports have suggested that G-Dragon is currently in the final stages of the album’s preparation, such as editing, filming the music video, and finalizing B-side tracks. If everything goes according to plan, the album will be released in early November. After 7 whole years, the singer is all set to release a new solo album following Kwon Ji Yong in 2017.

Advertisement

Furthermore, G-Dragon has been confirmed to be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024, and he will be taking the stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015. The event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024.

The artist also thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast and also release a snippet of the song ahead of its release.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin's pre-release single I'll Be There is refreshing and rocking backed by mesmerizing vocals