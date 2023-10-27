BIGBANG's G-Dragon releases official statement denying drug usage; Refutes allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG member G-Dragon released an official statement denying all claims of drug abuse against him. On October 25, the rapper was booked by the police for illegal use of narcotics. This incident followed the Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's case which is being investigated for drug abuse. Here is what G-Dragon and his lawyer had to say.

G-Dragon issues official statement denying claims of drug abuse

On October 27, BIGBANG member G-Dragon and his lawyer Kim Su Hyun released their official statements regarding the drug abuse charges against the rapper and the ongoing investigation. Lawyer Kim Su Hyun from the law firm K1 Chamber representing G-Dragon stated that the news that has been indiscriminately spreading in the media recently is not based on facts and that they would like to convey Kwon Ji Yong's (G-Dragon's) position on the incident.

Continuing from his lawyer's statement, G-Dragon commented that firstly, he has not used drugs and clarified that the recent news reports about the 'violation of drug control laws' have nothing to do with him. He added that he is aware that many people are concerned, and so he will actively cooperate with the investigative agencies and earnestly comply with the investigation.

More about G-Dragon's case

On October 25, it was reported that BIGBANG member G-Dragon had been booked by the police for violating narcotic laws. His case is currently under investigation and hence the police stated that they cannot reveal much. G-Dragon faced an illegal drug usage controversy in 2011 too but his case was suspended. His reports followed Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's case who was confirmed to be investigated for drug abuse on October 20. The police have stated that the two cases are not involved and are being investigated separately.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

