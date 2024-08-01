BIGBANG's G-Dragon secures trademark from YG Entertainment without compensation

On August 1, an exclusive report by K-media outlet TenAsia revealed, YG Entertainment has made a remarkable decision by transferring the trademark rights for the iconic stage names G-Dragon and GD to K-pop legend G-Dragon himself, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong. This generous move shows YG’s recognition of the deep connection between G-Dragon and his stage persona, and it is seen as a significant gesture reflecting their respect for his enduring legacy.

It was also reported that the transfer of these valuable trademark rights was executed without compensation, a testament to YG’s appreciation of G-Dragon’s contributions to both the label and the broader music industry.

G-Dragon, who debuted as a member of BIGBANG in 2006, has been a monumental figure in shaping K-pop and influencing global music trends. His unique blend of talent, fashion, and cultural impact has made G-Dragon more than just a stage name; it has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in music and style.

YG Entertainment’s decision to pass on these rights allows G-Dragon to utilize the name G-Dragon freely for his future solo endeavors, marking a new chapter in his career. The move is particularly notable given the significance of trademark rights as intellectual property, highlighting the special relationship between G-Dragon and YG.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon's transition to his new agency, Galaxy Corporation, in December 2023 after ending a 23-year partnership with YG, has been closely watched by fans and industry insiders. His subsequent shift to solo activities has been met with anticipation. With his trademark rights now fully under his control, G-Dragon is poised to further cement his status as a cultural icon.

Additionally, G-Dragon has also taken on the role of visiting professor, in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, at the KAIST aka, Korea Advanced Institute Of Science and Technology, until June 4, 2026.

As he prepares for a much-awaited solo comeback in the latter half of the year, the transfer of these trademarks symbolizes a fresh start and a continuation of his illustrious career. Fans can expect G-Dragon to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the music industry, now fully empowered with the rights to his legendary name.

