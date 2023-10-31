BIGBANG's G-Dragon to undergo drug test on November 6; Court denies search order after lack of evidence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG member G-Dragon was booked by the police for suspicion of drug abuse on October 25. The rapper would be undergoing questioning and drug tests on November 6. He had released a statement denying the allegations against him and had said that he would comply with the investigations.

The Incheon Police Narcotics Investigation Unit had requested a warrant to search G-Dragon's communication records as part of a drug investigation. However, the Incheon District Court denied the request on October 30, ruling that the statements provided by police were insufficient evidence to justify issuing a search warrant.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's statement on the upcoming investigation

On October 31, G-Dragon's lawyer Kim Su Hyun from the law firm K1 Chamber stated that the rapper had submitted all the evidence necessary for the investigation. He added that G-Dragon would sincerely cooperate with the hair and urine test, in order to reveal the truth and prove his innocence.

On October 27, the BIGBANG member released his statement commenting that firstly, he has not used drugs. He went on and clarified that the recent news reports about the 'violation of drug control laws' have nothing to do with him. He added that he is aware that many people are concerned, and so he will actively cooperate with the investigative agencies. He promised to earnestly comply with the investigation.

Court denies police's search request of G-Dragon's communications

G-Dragon faced an illegal drug usage controversy in 2011 too but his case was suspended because of low consumption levels and him being a first-time offender.

G-Dragon's case follows Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug investigations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

