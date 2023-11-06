BIGBANG's G-Dragon voluntarily appears for police questioning in suspected drug usage; Vows to reveal truth

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG member G-Dragon appeared for police questioning on November 6. The rapper interacted with the media and spoke about the drug abuse case. He previously officially denied all allegations of illegal narcotics consumption. The former YG artist recently took to Instagram to share his views on enlightenment and correct living. Here is what G-Dragon said before he went for questioning.

G-Dragon says that he'll cooperate

BIGBANG's G-Dragon opened up about the ongoing drug use case against him with the media on November 6 before he appeared for police questioning. He stated that he has no relation to drugs and that is why he is at the police station to reveal the truth. When asked whether he bleached his hair to avoid getting tested for drugs, he denied it and said that he intentionally did not dye his hair. He was also asked about his relations with the case of the doctor who is accused of supplying drugs and an adult entertainment establishment in Gangnam to which he replied, 'We'll have to see'.

Lastly, the media requested him to say a few words to his fans. The BANG BANG BANG rapper asked the fans to not worry too much and that he will cooperate with the police well and return. Along with questioning, he is also reported to undergo urine and hair tests to detect drug use.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's case till now

On October 25 G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. His case broke out after the Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was reported to be booked for drug abuse. Both cases are being separately investigated.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

