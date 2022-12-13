BIGBANG’s T.O.P becomes the first South Korean pop idol to join Space X’s dearMoon Project
T.O.P, a member of the group BIGBANG, is going on a space trip to the moon next year aboard SpaceX, the aerospace company of Elon Musk. It is part of the 'dearMoon Project', a lunar tourism and art project planned by Maezawa Yusaku, the founder of Japan's largest online clothing shopping mall 'ZozoTown'.
The members of the crew:
On December 9th, Yusaku Maezawa revealed on the dearMoon Project website the top and eight other passengers who will be on a SpaceX spacecraft with him next year on a space trip around the moon. dearMoon is a lunar tourism mission and art project funded by Maezawa, and the crew consists of cultural artists. Maezawa initially announced that he planned to invite artists to board, but later selected riders in a competitive manner. Besides T.O.P, American DJ and producer Steve Aoki, YouTuber Tim Todd, Czech choreographer Yemi AD, Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Illya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, and Indian actor Dev Joshi will board the spacecraft.
dearMoon Project:
They plan to travel in space next year aboard the Starship spacecraft being developed by SpaceX. SpaceX's trip will return to Earth after being around the moon for six days, and will not land on the moon. However, it has been reported that there is no promise as to when the Starship spacecraft related to the Dear Moon project will be launched. This is because SpaceX has currently developed a prototype Starship spacecraft for exploration of the Moon and Mars, but has yet to successfully fly into orbit.
About the video:
In a video posted on the homepage, T.O.P said that going to the moon had been his dream since childhood. In his acceptance speech, he said, "As a Korean artist, I hope that the dearMoon Project will inspire the world. I hope to give people hope and make people with dreams feel that anything is possible."
On December 12th, T.O.P posted on his Instagram, “Personally, four years ago, when I was having the hardest time, my dear friend Joel drew this for me. This was no accidental miracle. This was a fateful meeting created by greatness in art.” In the released photo, there is a picture with the words 'Dear Moon' written on it.
