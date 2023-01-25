BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin make their debut as soloists on Billboard Hot 100 with VIBE

The US Billboard announced on the 24th (local time) that Taeyang and Jimin's new song 'VIBE' debuted at number 76 on the Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' through a chart preview article. According to Billboard, 'Vibe' recorded 4.2 million streams and 20,000 downloads in the United States, achieving the achievement of entering the 'Hot 100'.

Taeyang's new song 'VIBE', in which Jimin participated, topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 100 countries around the world on January 21st. With this, Jimin set a record for his third iTunes chart topping 100 countries, following the solo song 'Filter' and tvN drama 'Our Blues' OST 'With You'. Jimin added meaning by achieving such amazing achievements without his solo debut.

In addition, this song ranked first in 'World Digital Song Sales' and second in 'Digital Song Sales' in all genres. It also made it to the Top 10 on the "Billboard Global" (excluding the US) chart. Previously, ‘VIBE’ ranked 96th on the UK's official single chart "Top 100," which reigns as the world's two largest charts along with the US Billboard.

BTS’ entry into Billboard Hot 100:

With Jimin's entry into the 'Hot 100', BTS became the only K-pop group with seven members to enter the US Billboard's 'Hot 100' with solo songs. Since member J-Hope ranked 81st with 'Chicken Noodle Soup' in 2019, SUGA (August D) 'Daechwita' (76th, 2020), V 'Christmas Tree' (79th, 2022), Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' (No. 95, 2022), Jin's 'The Astronaut' (No. 51, 2022), RM 'Wild Flower' (No. 83, 2022) etc. entered the 'Hot 100' in turn. Jungkook also entered the 'Hot 100' with a collaboration song with Charlie Puth and SUGA with Juice World and PSY. J-Hope also made it to the 'Hot 100' with his official solo album b-side songs 'MORE' and 'ARSON'.

Jimin recently released a photo he took with Robert Pattinson on his Instagram, drawing attention as a meeting with world-class stars. Jimin was selected as Dior's global ambassador and recently attended the 2023-2024 Fall/Winter Dior Men's Fashion Show. In addition, he also released photos with soccer star David Beckham, who previously posted a photo with Jimin on his SNS, and Kim Jones, the art director of Dior's Homme.

