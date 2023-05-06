BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Gummy to sing congratulatory song at ex-YG labelmate SE7EN and Lee Da Hae’s wedding

On the afternoon of May 6th, SE7EN and Lee Da Hae's wedding will be held in Seoul. It will be hosted by SE7EN and his close comedian friends Kim Jun Ho and Jo Se Ho. The congratulatory song will be sung by SE7EN and singers Taeyang and Gummy, who were together at YG Entertainment in the past.

SE7EN and Lee Da Hae:

The two started dating in 2015. In March of this year, after 8 years of dating, they announced the news of their marriage directly. SE7EN said, "I promised to marry my girlfriend Lee Da Hae on May 6th, who shared the joys and sorrows for 8 years and always surrounded me with love. Lee Da Hae said, "We decided to become a married couple after long-time dating," and promised, "I will live as a person who is more considerate and a great source of strength as a good wife to my lifelong partner, who has been by my side and gave me great happiness."

The happy couple:

Previously, a Korean magazine additionally released Lee Da Hae and SE7EN’s wedding pic which recorded a sweet moment. Lee Da Hae and SE7EN in the pictorial showed the happiest prospective couple in the world, making even the viewers smile. The two of them held hands tightly and shared a sweet kiss, revealing the excitement and happiness ahead of a new start. In addition, Lee Da Hae's rising beauty and SE7EN’s warm visuals, which digest everything from a pure white wedding dress to colorful flower patterns and lace, also caught the eye. It seems that Lee Da Hae and SE7EN, standing in front of the camera as a beautiful married couple, showed love and care for each other throughout the filming.

Lee Da Hae:

Earlier, Lee Da Hae posted several photos and said, “I was impressed by the unexpected bridal gift from friends on this birthday, which I was going to spend really modestly. I have a great unnie and dongsaengs, so I even did a 'bridal shower'. Thank you so much for transforming me in an instant with perfect preparation! I love you.”

