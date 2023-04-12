BIGBANG's Taeyang confirms solo comeback with Down to Earth; Teases release date for 2nd mini album

Taeyang, a member of the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG, has announced his return to the music scene with his highly-anticipated solo comeback. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this announcement, and the news has sent them into a frenzy.

On April 12, teasers for Taeyang's upcoming solo EP ‘Down to Earth’ were released, with the EP set to be released on April 25. It was also revealed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will appear on the album in a song.

Teasers for Down to Earth

Taeyang has dropped teasers for his upcoming solo EP ‘Down to Earth.’ The teasers include a series of photos where Taeyang is sitting in between woods, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the comeback. The teasers have already generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans sharing their excitement and anticipation for the release.

Taeyang's Return to the Music Scene

Earlier this year in January, Taeyang released a single VIBE featuring BTS’ Jimin. It was Taeyang's first single release in over five years, following White Night (2017). Teddy, Kush, Vince, Taeyang, Jimin, and 24 composed the song, while it was written by Taeyang and Vince.

Taeyang's Legacy in the K-Pop Industry

Taeyang is no stranger to the K-pop industry, having made his debut as a member of BIGBANG in 2006. Known for his soulful vocals and dynamic performances, he has become one of the most prominent and influential artists in the genre. His solo releases, including ‘Wedding Dress’ and ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips,’ have also been widely popular and have cemented his status as a solo artist.

Taeyang's announcement of his solo comeback with ‘Down to Earth’ has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating what's to come. With teasers already generating excitement on social media, it's clear that this comeback will be highly anticipated. Fans are counting down the days until the release and are excited to see what Taeyang has in store for them.



