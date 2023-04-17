BIGBANG’s Taeyang displays his emotions in the new teaser image for Seed from upcoming album Down To Earth

On April 17th, a teaser poster was posted on THEBLACKLABEL’s official social media handles, raising expectations for a comeback. The published poster shows Taeyang in sorrow and anguish as he sits down in a sea of ​​waves. In particular, his mournful appearance catches the eye. It is expected that you will be able to see Taeyang's special music colour, which is quite different from the image he has shown so far.

Seed:

The title song 'Seed' is a ballad song that contains Taeyang's unique sensibility with lyrical lyrics and melodic development. Meanwhile, Taeyang's new EP album will be released on various music sites at 1 PM KST (9:00 AM IST) on April 25th. The agency THEBLACKLABEL opened a live video of 'Seed' on April 12th, raising expectations for the new song. In the released video, Taeyang passionately sang the title song 'Seed' in line with the piano performance. With Taeyang's explosive sound, appealing voice, and swag-filled and sophisticated tone, he showed off his unparalleled live skills.

Down To Earth:

In the previous teaser poster, Taeyang is gazing at the sky with a lonely expression and dim eyes while calmly receiving intense sunlight. Taeyang's deep and dark eyes, as well as a white shirt that exposed his collarbone, showed off a neat and sexy charm, and his dishevelled hairstyle gave off a natural yet sophisticated charm. In particular, the alluring aura of the sun and the surreal atmosphere harmonise together, causing a series of exclamations. This is Taeyang's first solo album since his 3rd regular album 'White Night' released in August 2017. This is Taeyang's first release after moving to THEBLACKLABEL. Lisa, a member of the group BLACKPINK, participates in featuring on a b-side song, and it is also the first time for Lisa to participate in a Korean singer's album. However, 'Vibe', which is the pre-release of this new album, was released last January as a single. Collaborating with Jimin, a member of the global super group 'BTS', this song ranked 76th on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. Taeyang is the first BIGBANG member to enter the 'Hot 100'.

