BIGBANG’s Taeyang makes SE7EN perform Shoong dance challenge at his wedding with Lee Da Hae; Fans react

BIGBANG's Taeyang is known for his incredible dance skills, and he recently showed them off once again during his former labelmate’s wedding reception. In a viral video posted on Instagram, Taeyang can be seen performing the popular Shoong dance challenge with his close friend and former labelmate, SE7EN. Fans couldn't get enough of the impressive dance routine and took to social media to express their admiration for the two talented performers and their hilarious interaction.

The Shoong dance challenge

The Shoong dance challenge has taken social media by storm from the time of its release. Several people in the K-Pop industry are doing the challenge and posting videos of themselves performing the catchy dance routine and also a few doing it with Taeyang. The challenge has become particularly popular among K-pop fans, who have been putting their own spin on the dance moves and sharing them on social media. Taeyang and SE7EN's performance was particularly noteworthy because of the skill and precision with which they executed the dance moves. The two artists moved in perfect sync, effortlessly transitioning from one move to the next with a level of precision that left viewers in awe.

SE7EN doing a dance challenge at his wedding

SE7EN's wedding was a star-studded affair, with many of his fellow artists in attendance. The singer tied the knot with actress Lee Da Hae in a private ceremony in 2023. Taeyang also attended his former labelmates' wedding but not just that he also made sure that his friend perform to his latest release. Taeyang uploaded on his Instagram where we can see SE7EN and him performing the dance challenge to his latest release Shoong. With its infectious beats and high-energy performances, K-pop has become a global phenomenon, inspiring countless fans to try their hand at singing and dancing.

The viral video of their performance has already amassed millions of views on social media, and it's likely to continue inspiring fans to try the Shoong dance challenge for themselves. Whether you're a longtime fan of Taeyang and SE7EN or a newcomer to K-pop, the Shoong dance challenge is a testament to the enduring popularity of this incredible genre of music.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: 2PM's Taecyeon and ATEEZ's Mingi in black fitted suits; Who wore it better? VOTE