BIGBANG’s Taeyang, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, IVE, NCT’s DOJAEJUNG and more: April’s K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

April looks exciting with the number of comebacks and debuts that have been scheduled! From SEVENTEEN to BIGBANG’s Taeyang. Girl groups like Apink, Kep1er, IVE and more are making a comeback so keep your eyes peeled for it!

Taeyang, who left YG Entertainment at the end of last year and moved to The Black Label, showed off his strength by achieving good results on the music charts with the song 'Vibe' collaborated with BTS member Jimin in January. Attention is focusing on what kind of music Taeyang, who has digested various music genres in his own style, will play in the new album.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry announced on March 28th the '2022 Global Album Sales Chart Top 10'. A total of five albums from four teams, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN, were included in this chart. In 2022, Seventeen ranked 5th with the 4th full-length album 'Face the Sun', and 9th with the 4th full-length repackage album 'SECTOR 17', and entered the top 10 with two albums. Last year, Seventeen's 9th mini album 'Attacca' (3rd place) and 8th mini album 'Your Choice' (8th place) were at the top. Seventeen is the only K-pop artist to have two albums in the top 10 of the chart for two consecutive years. The comeback of the top boy group that raged on the stage all over the world is expected all the more.

Here are the comebacks and debuts of April:

April 3:

NewJeans- Title Track: ‘Zero’ for Coca-Cola Collaboration

Kim Woo Seok- Title Track: ‘Dawn’

Album: 4th Mini Album ‘Blank Page’

Dream Note- Pre-single: ‘Blue’

Title Track: ‘Lemonade’

Album: 5th Single Album ‘Secondary Page’

April 5:

Apink- Title Track: ‘D N D’

Album: 10th Mini Album ‘SELF’

Heize- Digital Single ‘빙글빙글 (Prod. R.Tee)’

from20- New Single ‘Bad Revenge’

April 7:

NCT’s Mark- Title Track: ‘Golden Hour’

April 10:

IVE- Album: THE 1ST ALBUM ‘I’ve IVE’

Kep1er- Title Track: ‘Giddy’

Album: The 4th Mini Album <LOVESTRUCK!>

April 12:

Dream Note- Title Track: ‘Lemonade’

Album: 5th Single Album ‘Secondary Page’

Lee Chae Yeon- Title Track: ‘Knock’

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘Over The Moon’

Park Ji Hoon- Title Track: ‘Blank Effect’

Album: 7th MINI ALBUM ‘Blank or Black’

April 13:

Yeeun- Album: The 1st Single Album ‘The Beginning’

April 16:

BOL4 (볼빨간사춘기)

Album: Mini Album ‘사랑.zip’

April 17:

NCT DOJAEJUNG- Title Track: ‘Perfume’

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Perfume’

TEMPEST

April 20:

RYU SUJEONG

Album: 1st Full Album Archive of Emotions

April 24:

SEVENTEEN- Album: 10th Mini Album ‘FML’

April 26:

EPEX- Album: 5th EP Album Prelude of Love Chapter 2. ‘Growing Pains’

TBA:

BIGBANG’s Taeyang

Stray Kids

Lee Gikwang (HIGHLIGHT)

Xdinary Heroes

DRIPPIN

Which comeback are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below.