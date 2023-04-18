BIGBANG’s Taeyang unveils MV teaser for Seed; Singer confirmed to star in new episode of You Quiz on the Block

On April 18, THEBLACKLABEL released the MV teaser for BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s solo release Seed or the Korean name is ‘나의 마음에’ which means my heart. The teaser shows Taeyang in a stressful situation and he is being swallowed by the waves of the sea, as if his emotions are taking over him. The black and white atmosphere adds a darker tinge to the song, making us look forward to the musical masterpiece he will present. The song will be out on 25 April at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Taeyang on You Quiz on the Block:

tvN said to a South Korean media outlet on April 18th, "It is true that Taeyang will appear on 'You Quiz on the Block'. It will be broadcast in April." Taeyang made his debut as a member of the group BIGBANG in 2006 and produced numerous hit songs such as 'Day by Day', 'Last Farewell', 'Fantastic Baby', and 'Bang Bang Bang'. She also released famous songs as a solo singer, such as 'I Need a Girl', 'Only Look at Me', and 'Eyes, Nose, Lips'. In particular, Taeyang married Min Hyo Rin, whom he met on the set of the music video for "Eyes, Nose, Lips" in 2018, and in 2021, they held their first son in their arms. After getting married and having a son, he has appeared on a talk show variety show for the first time in a while, so expectations for his talk are even higher.

Previous teasers:

A teaser poster was posted on THEBLACKLABEL official social media handles, raising expectations for a comeback. The published poster shows Taeyang in sorrow and anguish as he sits down in a sea of ​​waves. In particular, his mournful appearance catches the eye. It is expected that you will be able to see Taeyang's special music color, which is quite different from the image he has shown so far. The title song 'Seed' is a ballad song that contains Taeyang's unique sensibility with lyrical lyrics and melodic development. Before that, the other teaser poster, Taeyang is gazing at the sky with a lonely expression and dim eyes while calmly receiving intense sunlight. Taeyang's deep and dark eyes, as well as a white shirt that exposed his collarbone, showed off a neat and sexy charm, and his disheveled hairstyle gave off a natural yet sophisticated charm. In particular, the alluring aura of the sun and the surreal atmosphere harmonize together, causing a series of exclamations.

