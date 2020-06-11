  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla all set to enter the web space with Broken But Beautiful season 3?

Reports have it that Sidharth Shukla has been finalized for the season 3 of Ekta Kapoor's web series, Broken But Beautiful. Here's what we know.
Broken But Beautiful season 3 was announced by producer Ekta Kapoor a while ago and she also went on to reveal how we will be seeing a new pair of leads with the new season. The series features Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi for the first two seasons but now, it looks like their story has met the happy end we all have wanted. When the announcement first came in, fans hoped for their favourites to be a part of the show, but there is very little known about it.

And now, reports have it that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might be a part of the series for the third season. A source close to India Today revealed how Ekta is looking at casting an actor who will justify the plot and also enjoys popularity. While there have been no names that have come in just yet, Sidharth Shukla seems to be the pick, however, there's no confirmation as yet and from what we hear, these are mere rumours. 

Back when Ekta had asked suggestion from the fans as to who do they want as the new pair for the series, fans were enjoying the Bigg Boss 13 rage and hence, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's pair was one that was being spoken about the most and many wished to see the duo together on-screen. While we don't quite know about what will the final selection be, we are waiting to hear more about the new season and also, the leads of the show.

Meanwhile, post his stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actor went on to do a music video with Shehnaaz Gill called Bhula Dunga and it did well with the fans, so much that they continue to send loads of love to the two and hope for them to do something together again. None the less, the actor hasn't signed on any project just yet and in fact, he went on to talk about his career being paused due to the ongoing situation but also said how that is something he shall worry about later.

