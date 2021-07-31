Bigg Boss OTT: Singer Neha Bhasin to enter Karan Johar’s show: Report

Film director, producer Karan Johar is all set for the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT. The director, who has been a fan of the show will be taking the host’s duty for the first time on Bigg Boss. Many names have been emerging as participants for the show and the latest one is of Neha Bhasin. According to a report in the Times of India, singer Neha Bhasin has been finalized as a contestant for the show. Neha is known for several popular songs including Dhunki Lage, Swag se karenge sab ka swagat, and Jag Ghoomeya.

A source shared with Indian Express that the makers had been trying to get Neha on Bigg Boss for a long time. “However, given the long commitment, the singer wasn’t keen on it. When she was told about the OTT version that will air for six weeks, she decided to come on board,” the source added. Speaking about the show, Karan has mentioned earlier, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true.”

Karan further added by saying, “I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient.” The show will start premiering on August 8.

