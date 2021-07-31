Bigg Boss OTT: Vivek Mishra says ‘I was offered to be a part of OTT and do nude yoga or semi nude yoga’

The latest season of the much popular television reality show with a twist called ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The show will be premiered on Voot select from August 8. Former Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra in a recent chat with Times of India mentioned that he was offered the latest OTT season of the show. He mentioned that he was asked to do nude and semi-nude yoga on the show to spice up the content. He also said that the reality show does not always work solely because of the anchor, “whether it’s Salman Khan, Karan Johar or even Jennifer Lopez”.

Speaking about being offered Bigg Boss OTT, Vivek Mishra said, “I was offered to be a part of OTT and do nude yoga or semi nude yoga to spice up the content. I was taken aback to hear it. They said that they are looking for 5 former contestants to spice up the show. Been there done that, so why would I perform nude yoga to add content to a pioneer reality show. I am too sexy and expensive to do that. I did say to them that if you expect me to do this then pay me Rs 50 lakhs for a day.”

Further speaking on it Vivek said, “Honestly, the reality show doesn't run solely on anchor, of course, it does contribute, but the major reason for its success is contestants and the content they give. So, whether it's Salman Khan, Karan Johar, or even Jennifer Lopez, they will add on to the show with their personas, wit, and glamour but the show will only be a hit if the contestants are good.”

