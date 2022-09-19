Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Host Nagarjuna bashes contestants for weak game play; Shaani Salmon gets evicted

Host Nagarjuna lashed out Faima for her double-standard behaviour towards Revanth and encouraged her to be more fierce. The host lashed out at Surya and Chanti for ‘chilling out’ in the BB house and not playing the game.

The episode began at a grand note with a dance performance y host Nagarjuna and his The Ghost co-star Sonal Chauhan . He expressed that he is very unhappy with contestants' performances as no one is taking game seriously. Nagarjuna lashed out at Baladitya, Keerthi, Srihan, Abhinaya Sri, Sudeepa, Shaani, Sri Satya, Rohit-Marina, and Vasanthi and asked them to stand behind. Later, he asked these contestants to pack their bags and keep them in the storeroom.

Nagarjuna schooled Revanth about his ‘correctional service’ in the house. He asked Revanth to correct himself before preaching to others. He also appreciated Revanth for the way he helped Faima in the task. Host found fault with Rajsekhar’s way of becoming a captain by playing a sympathy card and asked Adi Reddy to focus on him better than others.

He also urged Rohit Marina to entertain the audiences and appreciated Geethu and Inaya. Nagarjuna criticised Keerthi’s game and asked her to utilize the opportunity given by life and the show and called Abhinaya Sri's game very dull. The host questioned Srihan about his lack of interest in the game and called him ‘Safe game Srihan’.

Tamannaah Bhatia enters inside the BB house to promote her upcoming film Babli Bouncer and interacts with housemates. Later, the housemates voted for the waste contestant of the week. Shaani, Sri Satya, and Vasanthi gained the most votes. host Nagarjuna announced that Shaani got evicted based on public votes. He bid farewell to the housemates and walked out of the house.