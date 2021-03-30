BigHit Entertainment releases a statement on legal proceedings against malicious comments towards BTS

BTS’ agency uploaded a post on their fan platform, Weverse, regarding legal action against violations of their artists, BTS on March 30.

DC Inside is a South Korean community platform and an internet forum where anyone can write and upload images on their boards, aka, galleries. The topic can range from any and everything under the sun. Thanks to ARMYs, BigHit has found some malicious comments and posts inside one of the galleries and is now going to take legal action against it.

On March 30, the agency released a notice on BTS’ Weverse informing fans about their stand. Their statement read:

Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related ot BTS, including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks and defamation. We would like to provide an update of these activities.

We have recently filed additional criminal complaints using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.

The notice then went on to add the specifics of the who and where.

This latest group of perpetrators include certain non-member users of the internet community DC Inside. For an extended period of time we have been collecting evidence of repeated malicious being created in certain DC Inside “galleries” (message boards) by non-member accounts; we have provided law enforcement officials with the login information associated with these postings.

They even informed the fans that even if posting histories are erased or accounts deleted after making those comments, there is enough information for criminal investigation to proceed. In addition to this, they said that they have levied fines and they will see to it that they “are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.”

This hasn’t been the first time the agency, BigHit Entertainment, has taken action against anti-fans or haters. They’ve done it in the past with the help of fans and we’re glad that they’re here to do it all over again!

What are your views on the agency’s “no settlement” and “no leniency” rule against the violations of their artists? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Getty Images

