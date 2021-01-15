BigHit girl group vs. YG girl group? Here are all the new idol groups scheduled to debut in 2021

2021 is the big year of K-Pop debuts. Keep reading to find out which big companies will be debuting new groups this year.

Every year, a whole lot of K-pop groups prepare to debut in front of the world. In some cases, they’re highly successful right from the start, especially when they belong to the top entertainment companies while at other times, not so much. Groups coming from smaller companies often have to struggle even more than those coming from big companies, despite having equal and more talent than them. However, fans can always discern talent and nothing can stop them from shining bright.

This year, a good number of big entertainment companies will be launching new K-Pop groups. On the other hand, other companies are also not far behind. Last year, we were introduced to a lot of pre-debut trainees who are now all set to debut.

Here are 7 brand new K-Pop groups that will be debuting in 2021:

Purple Kiss

Purple Kiss is under RBW Entertainment and the group will be debuting soon. In November of 2020, they released a pre-debut track to signal their upcoming grand debut.

CIIPHER

K-Pop’s OG soloist RAIN who personally trained under Park Jin Young, the CEO of JYP Entertainment, is ready to launch his very own boy group under Rain Company. The group will have seven members and you might even see some familiar faces!

TRI.BE

TRI.BE, a girl group, will be launched by Shinsadong Tiger and Universal Music and fans are already setting high expectations for their debut.

BigHit Japan’s Boy Group

BigHit revealed plans to debut their first-ever Japanese boy group in 2021 which will include eliminated contestants from I-LAND, K, Nicholas, Taki, EJ and Kyung Min as well as members selected through a global audition.

Meanwhile, JYP, SM and YG are preparing to launch new idol groups as well with YG preparing a girl group and the others preparing boy groups.

BigHit Entertainment is currently preparing a girl group to be launched this year in all likelihood and will be the company’s first girl group in 9 years.

In the meantime, PSY will be creating a K-Pop group through the survival reality show LOUD that will be signed to his company P NATION.

