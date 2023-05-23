BIGHIT MUSIC addresses BTS' J-Hope's military time; Asks fans not to send gifts rather send email with hashtag

BIGHIT MUSIC has recently released an official notice addressing BTS’ J-Hope ‘s time in the military. The announcement is regarding the fans who want to get their beloved idol gifts and messages to show love and support for his military enlistment. Let's delve into the official notice and the start of the heartwarming campaign, #Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY.

BIGHIT MUSIC's official notice: A message for support and appreciation

In the official notice, BIGHIT MUSIC expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support and love shown by the ARMY throughout BTS' journey.

Read the full notice here,

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp.

Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope's military service period.

Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base.

If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY.

We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time.

Thank you.”

#Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY: A heartwarming move begins

With the announcement of the email support, fans have come together to participate in the heartwarming move, #Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY. This initiative aims to shower J-Hope with love, support, and appreciation by sharing personal messages, memories, and well-wishes on social media platforms. ARMYs worldwide have already flooded Twitter, Instagram, and fan communities with heartfelt posts, expressing their deep affection and gratitude for J-Hope's contributions to BTS.

J-Hope's impact on BTS and the music industry

J-Hope's charismatic presence and unparalleled talent have played a significant role in BTS' success. As a rapper, dancer, and songwriter, J-Hope has left an indelible mark on the music industry. His infectious energy, captivating performances, and heartfelt lyrics have resonated with millions of fans worldwide. During his time in the military, J-Hope's absence will undoubtedly be felt, but his legacy and impact on BTS' music will continue to inspire and uplift fans. The ARMY community has always been known for its unwavering support and love for BTS. As J-Hope begins his military service, fans are standing strong beside him, offering messages of encouragement, strength, and admiration. The #Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY move serves as a reminder of the deep connection between BTS and their fans, showcasing the power of love and unity within the fandom.

