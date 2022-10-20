BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS’ Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay for ‘The Astronaut’ with teaser poster

On October 20th, Jin posted a poster of 'The Astronaut' announcing the participation of Coldplay on BTS' official social media handles. Jin previously gave a surprise spoiler at the ' BTS <Yet to Come> in Busan' concert to pray for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo held on October 15th. After the news that Coldplay participated in Jin's single this time through the poster, the interest of music fans around the world is rising.

Jin and Coldplay:

Jin and Coldplay are working together again after 'My Universe', which was released in September last year. Coldplay co-composed, wrote, and performed on Jin's solo single. They are expected to show a different charm and fantastic synergy through 'The Astronaut'. Prior to the release of his solo single 'The Astronaut', Jin plans to release various contents such as concept photos and music video teasers.

Coldplay:

Coldplay are a British rock band formed in London in 1996. They consist of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and creative director Phil Harvey. They met at University College London and began playing music together from 1996 to 1998, first calling themselves Pectoralz and then Starfish.

Jin:

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ in 2016, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 soundtrack for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ alongside bandmate V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with his bandmates, for his contributions to Korean culture.