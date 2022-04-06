BIGHIT MUSIC confirms that TXT is currently preparing for comeback in May

On April 6th, BIGHIT MUSIC made an official statement saying, "Tomorrow X Together is preparing for a comeback in early May." With this, Tomorrow X Together will resume their official team activities after 8 months. Previously, the group released their 2nd regular album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' in May of last year, and their 2nd regular repackage album 'Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' in August of last year.

Both albums were successful. It is the only K-pop artist album to be on the list of 'Best Album of the Year' selected by British music magazine NME and American music magazine Rolling Stone, respectively. In particular, the title song '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' was selected as number one among the "25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 by Critics" by US Billboard.

Tomorrow X Together consists of five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group.

The album's lead single ‘Crown’ debuted atop the World Digital Songs with TXT topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, making them the fastest K-Pop group to appear in World Digital Songs and the second fastest K-Pop group to appear in the Billboard Emerging Artist.

In addition, Tomorrow X Together rose to a total of 7 categories including the main album chart 'Billboard 200' on the 2021 Year-End CHARTS announced by US Billboard. Tomorrow x Together successfully completed the face-to-face fan meeting '2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER' on March 5. After the release of the new album in May, in August, they will appear in Japan's largest music festival 'SUMMER SONIC 2022'.

