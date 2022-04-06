BIGHIT MUSIC denies rumors of BTS receiving invitation for President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol's inauguration event

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean septet has received an invitation to attend an event held for the President-elect. On April 6, BTS’ agency denied the reports of BTS receiving an invitation for performing during the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Yoon Seok Yeol. Reportedly, an official of the transition committee had said that the attendance of BTS at the ceremony is being discussed on being asked about it.

BIGHIT MUSIC has stated their stand on the rumors and clarified any involvement in the ceremony by saying, "Even the company got to know about it through (news) articles. We haven't received any official invitation yet".

Their statement comes as a relief to fans who express worry about the group’s inclusion in a political event, more so in light of the president-elect’s past comments that have been receiving backlash from netizens.

The transition committee for the next president of the Republic of Korea, visited the offices of HYBE, which is the parent company of BIGHIT MUSIC and thereby BTS, for a discussion about the difficulties in the development of cultural sectors. There were also rumors about there being a talk regarding the BTS members’ exemption from their mandatory military service, however, the same was smashed down by their agency soon reiterating the member’s plans to fulfill their duty.

