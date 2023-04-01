BIGHIT MUSIC has announced that BTS' J-hope would enlist as an active-duty soldier

On April 1, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ J-hope will be enlisting in the military as an active-duty soldier. J-hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, is known for his charismatic stage presence and impressive dancing skills. He is also one of the group's main rappers and songwriters and has been a key member of BTS since their debut in 2013.

Read the BIGHIT MUSIC statement here,

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on j-hope's upcoming enlistment into the military.

j-hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry.

The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist's IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.

We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.

Thank you."

Fans React to News of J-hope's Enlistment: ‘We'll Wait for You’

BTS's fans, known as ARMY, have been some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the music industry. They have supported the group through thick and thin, and have helped to propel them to global superstardom.

Despite the uncertainty, fans have taken to social media to express their support for J-hope and their gratitude for his contributions to BTS. Many have also shared their hopes for his safe return and for the group's continued success in his absence.

The date of J-hope's enlistment is still unknown. However, with his enlisting, he will be the second member of BTS to start his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier.

