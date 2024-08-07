6 BIGHIT MUSIC K-pop groups: From former team 8Eight to current acts BTS, TXT and more

Global K-pop groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are currently managed by BIGHIT MUSIC. In the past, the agency has also managed several other groups whose contracts have either come to an end or they have disbanded. The agency played a huge role in positioning BTS to where it is now.

Formed in 2005 by Bang Si Hyuk, the company is home to many K-pop groups and soloists. Additionally, Bang Si Hyuk also established HYBE Corporation which is BIGHIT MUSIC’s home company. Over the years, HYBE Corporation has become one of the biggest players in the K-pop industry with numerous global K-pop stars.

2 Current BIGHIT MUSIC K-pop groups

BTS

The first name that comes to mind when one thinks of contemporary K-pop is BTS. While the group initially had a hard time earning fame and success as they belonged to a small company, they have now become a global brand.

The group BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary earlier this June. While RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, Jin was discharged on June 12 and celebrated the event with fans. Over the years, BTS have impacted and entertained fans through their music and content.

The group played a major role in building up BIGHIT MUSIC’s name and the company too did its best to promote their artists. Not only did BTS’ name have a hand in giving the company an identity, but the joint efforts of the artists and the agency led to the formation of the conglomerate HYBE Corporation.

They are known for their meaningful lyrics, catchy music, energetic performances and thematic music videos.

Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dynamite, Butter and ON are some of their hit tracks.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown. Their music has a unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic. Some of their hits include Chasing That Feeling, Deja Vu, I Know I Love You and more.

The group is known for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has garnered a significant global fanbase. Over the years, they have released many successful albums which have earned them numerous awards and chart-topping hits. Their innovative music and youthful energy have successfully managed to captivate the global audience.

4 Former BIGHIT MUSIC K-pop groups

2AM

2AM is a K-pop boy group consisting of members Jo Kwon, Lee Changmin, Lim Seulong and Jeong Jinwoon. The band made their debut in July 2008. The group was formed by JYP Entertainment through the documentary Hot Blood. JYP Entertainment and BigHit Entertainment (now known as BIGHIT MUSIC) jointly managed 2AM.

Eventually, all the members parted ways with JYP Entertainment and BIGHIT MUSIC and went to fulfil their mandatory military service. They assured fans that this did not mean that the group was breaking up.

After several years, 2AM reunited and made a comeback with their fourth EP Ballad 21 F/W in November 2021. Their latest release was their single if You Change Your Mind which was released in January 2024.

8Eight

8Eight was a co-ed vocal trio which included Baek Chan, Lee Hyun and Joo Hee. The group was formed in 2007. They won the first season of MBC’s Survival Show and captured the hearts of the listeners with their vocals. They made their debut with the album The First.

8Eight won the award for the Best Mixed Gender Group at the Mnet Asia Music Awards.

In 2012, member Lee Hyun enlisted for his military service.

The group finally disbanded in 2014 as their contract with BIGHIT MUSIC and Source Music came to an end. Their last song was Don’t Go Crazy.

GLAM

GLAM was BIGHIT MUSIC’s first and only girl group. The group consisted of five members including Zinni, Trinity, Jiyeon, Dahee, and Miso. The group had made their debut in 2012 with the song Party XXO. Unfortunately, within 3 years, the group was disbanded.

In December 2012, the company announced that Trinity had parted ways with the group due to personal reasons and the group continued as a four-member band.

In 2014, popular actor Lee Byung Hun claimed that he was being blackmailed by two women by using a compromising video as leverage. Later it was revealed that member Kim Dahee and model Lee Ji Yeon were behind this incident. The former idol received a 2-year suspended sentence.

After this incident in 2015, BIGHIT MUSIC formally announced the disbandment of the group and the termination of their contracts.

HOMME

HOMME was a musical duo comprising of 8Eight’s Lee Hyun and 2AM’s Lee Changmin. They were formed as a project group in 2010 and made their debut with the single I Was Able to Eat Well. The group gained a lot of attention because of their catchy music and lyrics.

In 2018, Lee Changmin’s contract with the agency came to an end and hence the duo was disbanded.

Conclusion

Though BIGHIT MUSIC was not such a popular name when it entered the K-pop scene back in 2005, artists like BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER became its identity. The company not only manages K-pop groups but also many soloists.

