BIGHIT MUSIC releases statement regarding BTS’ Jin’s upcoming military enlistment

In addition, the agency said, "We ask for your support and love until the day Jin fulfills his military service and returns in good health. We will also spare no effort and support." Previously, on November 24th, the news of Jin's enlistment was delivered. It is known that on the 13th, Jin will enter the recruit training center of a certain unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and will be assigned to a front-line unit after completing five weeks of training. Regarding this, the agency at the time said, "It is difficult to confirm the exact date. We ask for your understanding."

On December 6th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, announced through the BTS fan communication platform, " Jin will enlist as an active duty soldier in the army to fulfill his military service obligations. Then, "The entrance ceremony at the boot training center is a place where many soldiers and their families come together. We ask fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents due to congestion at the site." they asked.

The following is the full text of the official position delivered by BTS' agency

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to thank the fans who have always loved BTS generously, and inform you about Jin's enlistment in the military. Jin enlists as an active duty soldier to fulfill his military service obligations. There is no separate official event on the day of admission to the boot camp.

The entrance ceremony at the recruit training center is a place where many soldiers and their families come together. We ask fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents due to congestion at the site. We ask that you send off and encourage Jin with only your heart.

In particular, please be careful not to be damaged by various tours or package products that use artist IP without permission. We plan to take separate measures against commercial activities that use artist IP without permission. We ask for your support and love until the day Jin fulfills his military service and returns in good health. We will spare no effort and continuous support.

thank you"

