BIGHIT MUSIC shares update on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu’s health while on tour in the US

Boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently in the United States, for their first world tour, 'ACT : LOVE SICK'. On July 13, BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice through the fan community platform Weverse, titled 'Future Schedule of TOMORROW X TOGETHER Member BEOMGYU'.

In the notice, BIGHIT MUSIC elaborates that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu started feeling unwell on July 11 (local time), and sought consultation from a local doctor. Based on the medical opinion that he would be able to participate in the group’s stage performance, Beomgyu went on stage for the group’s Atlanta show (July 12, local time). However, he had to step away from the stage during sections, as he felt he was not yet fully recovered.

Presently, Beomgyu is resting after the Atlanta show. BIGHIT MUSIC has shared further, that while Beomgyu himself “strongly wishes to participate in all future schedules for the tour”, they [BIGHIT MUSIC] are “prioritizing his health above all and approach his participation in the rest of the U.S. tour with necessary flexibility and caution.”

BIGHIT MUSIC's statement is as follows:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with information on the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member BEOMGYU and his future schedule.

BEOMGYU started feeling unwell on July 11 while being on tour in the United States and subsequently sought consultation from a local doctor. Receiving the medical opinion that he would be able to participate in stage performance, BEOMGYU went on stage for the Atlanta show today. However, he stepped away during some parts of the stage performance as he felt that his condition was not fully recovered.

BEOMGYU is currently taking a rest after the Atlanta show and will focus on recovering his condition and health.

While the artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all future schedules for the tour, we are prioritizing his health above all and approach his participation in the rest of the U.S. tour with necessary flexibility and caution.

We will continue to support BEOMGYU in his rapid recovery to ensure he stays healthy to perform in front of the fans.

Thank you.”

