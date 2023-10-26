BIGHIT MUSIC slams rumors of BTS' involvement in drugs and adult entertainment case; Promises legal action

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BTS members' names were also dragged into the latest cases of drug usage and the adult entertainment industry. This is following the case of BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug investigation case. BIGHIT MUSIC defended their artists and came out in support of the group and stated that they would take strict actions against the spreading of baseless information.

BIGHIT MUSIC makes statement on rumors of BTS' involvement with drugs and adult entertainment industry case

On October 26, a news outlet reported on the rumors that BTS members were regulars in the adult entertainment business in Gangnam that Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon also frequented. The two have been booked for illegal drug usage and are currently being investigated. BIGHIT MUSIC rubbished all rumors and stated that BTS are unrelated to the case and that they'll take strong actions towards the reckless spreading of such misinformation.

BTS fans also defended the band and stated that they would take legal action against defamation and the spreading of rumors.

Lee Sun Gyun and BIGBANG's G-Dragon's case

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was confirmed to be involved in drug abuse case on October 23. His agency stated that while investigations are being held, they intend to fully cooperate with the officials.

On October 25, BIGBANG member G-Dragon was also booked for narcotic usage. According to the police, Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon's cases are unrelated to each other and both are being investigated separately.

Many top celebrities' names also came into the picture including (G)I-DLE member Soyeon and LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae Won. Their companies also spoke up and denied rumors of their drug abuse.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

