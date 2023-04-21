BIGHIT MUSIC unveils response regarding special treatment allegations towards BTS’ J-Hope during enlistment

According to a South Korean media report on April 21st, J-Hope entered the Baekho Recruit Training Center of the 36th Infantry Division (Baekho Unit) in Gangwon-do on the afternoon of the 18th as an active duty 23rd-5th trainee. In this regard, an official from HYBE, the agency of BTS, told the South Korean media outlet on April 21st, "This is a matter that is being checked" and "I will tell you after confirmation."

J-Hope’s enlistment:

On the day 208 new recruits, including J-Hope, were enlisted, the Baekho unit announced on the electronic display board at the guardhouse, "Only one enlisted vehicle is allowed to enter the unit." The unit placed several servicemen in front of the guardhouse, stopped each vehicle entering and exiting, checked the enlistment notice, and gave them a ticket. In addition, there was no limit on the number of family members, friends, and acquaintances who came along with enlisted soldiers, but they were not allowed to enter the unit without a notice of enlistment. However, the unit made an exception to the access rules for HYBE, the agency of BTS, unlike the general public. Only five black vans caught on camera on the day, all went inside the unit.

The allegations:

From the fact that an agency official waiting in front of the guardhouse said to a colleague, "One agency vehicle entered first", it seems that 6 vehicles belonging to Hive entered the unit that day. An agency official said, "J-Hope comes in a black van." Previously, it was reported that six vehicles from the agency entered the unit on the day of the enlistment of BTS' eldest brother Jin (30, Kim Seokjin). It is pointed out that the general public is not free from the controversy of equity and fairness in that HYBE received a ticket in advance, while showing the enlistment notice to the unit official in front of the guardhouse and receiving a ticket. In this regard, a unit official denied, "In relation to today's event, we did not send back two vehicles (general vehicles)," and "We guided one vehicle for safety control purposes, but there are no guidelines or regulations for compulsion."

