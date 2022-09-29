BIGHIT MUSIC updates on legal actions; BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating rumor culprit caught?

Upon learning about the case, fans of the artists have expressed their relief about the company’s handling of legal matters related to BTS. Many suspect that the person responsible for allegedly spreading photos of BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie and making netizens believe the two idols were dating, has now been caught and proper legal action will be taken against them. Over the past many weeks photos were ‘leaked’ while the fans claimed that they were edited.

BIGHIT MUSIC has shared an update about their legal proceedings for BTS . In a notice shared by the agency on the fan community platform Weverse, they have spoken about protecting the rights of their artists against perpetrators who engage in malicious activities. Furthermore, they have mentioned a specific poster who has been uploading ‘ill-intentioned’ information. Filing a criminal complaint and going through a lengthy investigation, the suspect has been identified. The case has been forwarded to prosecution.

Here’s the full statement by the company.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities.

We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.



We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumor in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings. We are currently following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint. Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious postings monitoring initiatives.

We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office.

BIGHIT regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities and files criminal complaints. We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.

We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.

Thank you.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V gets tattooed on his butt cheek? Kim Taehyung teases fans about his solo album and more