BIGHIT's 2021 New Year's Eve Live Concert RECAP: An unforgettable night starring BTS, TXT, GFRIEND & more

2020 was profoundly significant for many reasons, some not as sweet as others. However, one thing is for certain – it was an incredible year for K-Pop and especially for the BigHit family, 2020 was one of the most magical and fruitful years ever. With BTS’ first major Grammy nomination in a musical category to the debut of ENHYPEN, TXT, NU’EST and SEVENTEEN topping charts and GFRIEND being the first K-Pop girl group to be invited for an interview at the U.S. Grammy Museum's Mini Masterclass, we’ve been with these amazing artists through it all. Finally, the day has come to wrap up the year with BigHit Entertainment’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Live Concert. Are you ready because this is going to be the best ride we have ever been on!

Pre-opening stage by HANBIN – INTRO + I&CREDIBLE

The show is started off by an incredible solo stage performance by Hanbin of I&CREDIBLE. Hanbin received applause during his stint in I-LAND for his performing abilities and truly, the way he commands the stage alone is worthy of high praise. There couldn’t have been a better pre-opening performance than this one. It was also an amazing surprise treat for fans of Hanbin who are eager to see what he has in store for the future in 2021.

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN sets the tone for the night with a roaring performance of LET ME IN which follows an equally phenomenal introduction. The boys smoothly transition into a unit performance followed by everyone coming back together for a performance of 10 MONTHS which was truly like something that has never been seen before. To switch things up, NI KI takes the stage for a completely solo dance performance which was enough to take anyone’s breath away. Finally, ENHYPEN concluded with a brilliant performance of their mega-hit song GIVEN TAKEN.

TXT

TXT starts off with a never seen before performance of CAN’T YOU SEE ME which was as refreshing as the thought of the new year. This was followed quickly by a bold and intense performance of PUMA backed perfectly by the most state of the art AR and VR special effects. PUMA starts off with a solo dance break from Yeonjun who’s joined with a punch of power by the other members. This is followed by solo dance breaks by Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Kai in that order before another fresh performance of WE LOST SUMMER and WISHLIST. A camping van is brought on stage, adorned by the brightest fairy lights which only add to the ambience of the performance. Finally, TXT closes it out with a jazzy dance break version of BLUE HOUR.

BUMZU

Next in line is everyone’s favourite producer/rapper/singer BUMZU. BUMZU, for newer fans, is a producer for SEVENTEEN alongside WOOZI and he is also the producer who helped JIN express his pent up emotions through ABYSS. BUMZU’s vocal strength shines through in his performances of PLEASE CALL ME, FOREVER YOUNG and BEAUTIFUL. For music lovers who weren’t aware of BUMZU before this concert, it certainly opened them up to one of the best vocalists in the industry and fans truly can’t stop raving about just how incredible he is.

LEE HYUN

One of the forerunners of the ballad genre, LEE HYUN performs next, bringing the romance to the concert. Lee Hyun is known especially for his vocal prowess and he proved it once more through his performance of YOU ARE THE BEST OF MY LIFE as well as SLANDER, two of his most popular, iconic and evergreen hits. The level of his talent is truly underappreciated in this generation and even though he has sung some of the K-Drama world’s favourite OSTs, the artist himself definitely deserves much more love and praise.

BTS SUGA SPEECH

Suga makes a beautiful special appearance at the 2021 New Year’s Eve Live to deliver a heart-warming and touching speech to hail the beginning of the SPECIAL CONNECT STAGE with the legend, SHIN HAE CHUL. His exact speech was as follows:

“I often wonder if I’d be a better person today, had I met the old me. It may sound like a dream but that’s how we dream of encountering our old days. On the path we walked this far, countless answers and mistakes and endless questions that had us up at night are engraved. And now here, there’s a man who’s been answering all those questions. He told us to ignore those who laughed at our dreams; that we all are walking towards the answer of questions that can’t be erased; to not feel lonely since we’re walking together; to not grow ill again.”

SHIN HAE CHUL SPECIAL CONNECT STAGE

For newer fans of Korean music, Shin Hae Chul was a pioneer in bringing experimental rock music to South Korea. His music quite literally ran in the veins of the youth of generations of South Koreans and his spirit still remains alive through the music that he left behind. In other words, he is a legend.

In the first tribute stage to Shin Hae Chul, ENHYPEN’s JAY, TXT’s HUENING KAI and NU’EST’s REN perform an extraordinary rendition of WHAT DO YOU REALLY WANT, one of the most iconic songs by Shin Hae Chul that changed a whole generation. The performance was supported exceptionally by traditional Korean vocals and dance.

The next special connect stage with Shin Hae Chul featured TXT’s TAEHYUN, BUMZU, ENHYPEN’s HEESUNG, NU’EST’s BAEKHO and GFRIEND’s YUJU in an overwhelmingly powerful and emotional performance of TO YOU. The special feature of this performance was a live hologram of SHIN HAE CHUL himself, accompanied once more by the most elaborate traditional Korean dancers. This was the most elaborate stage for the night and left goosebumps till the very end.

GFRIEND

GFRIEND had one of the best performances of the night with an extraordinary setlist. The group starts out with a beautifully magical performance of TIME FOR THE MOON NIGHT (PIANO VER) followed by CROSSROADS. A dance break by the one and only YUJU came next which prefaced a performance of APPLE and MAGO, closing out their segment with enchantment. GFRIEND had incredible synchronisation and their stage presence was marvellous as ever.

NU’EST

NU’EST had one of the longest setlists for the night and every second of it was worth the hype. It is common knowledge in the K-Pop community that NU’EST are incredible performers on stage and their energy is unmatched. OVERCOME was the first track they performed, followed by LOVE PAINT (EVERY AFTERNOON), an orchestra version of BET BET, SHADOW, I’M IN TROUBLE, LOVE ME and closing it out with DRIVE. NU’EST performed consistently and tirelessly and all their effort shined the brightest on this New Year’s Eve Live.

Following a brief commentary by MC Kim Il Joong and all the performers of the night (except for BTS), BTS themselves take on the stage in the final segment for this concert.

BTS

BTS starts off with a bang, DYNAMITE. All the members are dressed in the brightest and cutest retro attire and they quickly switch the energy to an even more pumped up mood with a pleasantly surprising performance of BEST OF ME. Nobody saw this one coming but that made it even more special. The song precisely embodies the energy that we all hope to take into 2021.

After this brief stage, BTS takes a break for an incredible drone light show to count down to 2021. A touching message of hope is accompanied by the prettiest lights as we usher in the new year. Once more, we’re taken to the stage where all the members of BTS, yes INCLUDING SUGA share their thoughts, goals, desires and resolutions for the new year.

All the leaders of all the K-Pop groups alongside Lee Hyun and Bumzu come back on stage to express their gratitude and share their resolutions for 2021 besides sharing a little bit about their upcoming projects. All the artists hope that fans look forward to all the music that they’re excited to create and share next year.

Right when it all looks like the night has come to an end, STEVE AOKI appears on screen, larger than life. In another pleasant surprise, BTS performs MIC DROP. For some reason, BTS’ performance of MIC DROP hits different after knowing that the boys truly do have way too many trophies to be able to keep count now and more especially, that they have a Grammy nomination that they’re in all likelihood, going to win. This was easily the fiercest and fieriest performance of the night and that is definitely not considering that there was actual fire on stage.

This performance was followed by an enchanting acoustic performance of MAKE IT RIGHT, virtually featuring LAUV. Just as precious as the former, this performance too, was special J-Hope’s vocals truly stood out during this particular stage.

What better way to conclude the collaboration trilogy than with BOY WITH LUV, also virtually featuring HALSEY. The happiness on the members’ faces during this performance was simply contagious and the multi-screen format just made it even better.

Finally, the night draws to an end with ALL of BTS performing LIFE GOES ON. It was an incredible delight to see SUGA on stage once more and his yearning to perform was visibly evident in his appearance. A clear tinge of renewed hope with the coming of the new year as well as a longing for ARMYs could be heard in all of their voices. The members pause beautifully to speak directly to ARMYs and fans of all the other artists, recounting their struggles and their journey all the way here. Jimin gets very close to breaking down just like he did at the MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E concert but he holds himself together and so do we. The members express their undying love for ARMYs all across the world and ring in the New Year with the best of wishes.

Credits :BigHit Entertainment

