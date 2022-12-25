BIGHIT's Trainee A deactivates social media accounts, causing speculation about debut
Trainee A, who has gained a lot of attention and followers, recently shut down their social media accounts. Read the article to know more.
On December 16, 2022 it was revealed that all of the social media accounts of Trainee A will shut down from December 23, 2022.
Trainee A shuts their social media accounts
BIGHIT MUSIC's potential boy group, 'Trainee A,' gained a lot of attention and popularity from the public since their announcement. The group has been keeping their fans up-to-date on their activities and experiences through various social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. Fans have been speculating that the trainees will be the next boy group to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC, as a number of executives and producers have started following their social media accounts.
However, on December 16, the content production team for Trainee A announced that Trainee A's social media channels will no longer be in service. They stated,
“Hello, this is the Trainee A Content Production Team. We would like to inform you that all of Trainee A's social media channels will end their services.
Trainee A's social media accounts, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Soundcloud, will be closed as of 8 PM, December 23, 2022 (KST).
We want to thank all subscribers who showed their biggest support and love for Trainee A's social media channels.”
Fans were disappointed to discover that all of Trainee A's social media accounts had been deactivated and their content was no longer accessible when they checked. The comments were mixed, with some expressing enthusiasm for the group's possible debut and others expressing worry over the group's future and direction.
Trainee A’s member Yorch responded to the rumours
He took to his Instagram story where he thanked the fans for their support and further continued to say that the project ended. He wrote, “I am so sorry to tell you all that the project has ended, and I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been supporting us. Thank you for bringing us so many precious memories. Also from now on, no matter what we do or which way we go, I hope everyone will support us as always.”
BIGHIT MUSIC has not made any official statements regarding this issue.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Korean celebrities spread holiday cheer: BTS' V, RM and Jimin, BLACKPINK, IU and more celebrate Christmas
Currently pursuing Bachelors in Mass Media, Savani is a K-pop and K-drama enthusiast. Given an option she would love to ... Read more