BIGHIT's Trainee A deactivates social media accounts, causing speculation about debut

On December 16, 2022 it was revealed that all of the social media accounts of Trainee A will shut down from December 23, 2022.

BIGHIT MUSIC's potential boy group, 'Trainee A,' gained a lot of attention and popularity from the public since their announcement. The group has been keeping their fans up-to-date on their activities and experiences through various social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. Fans have been speculating that the trainees will be the next boy group to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC, as a number of executives and producers have started following their social media accounts.

However, on December 16, the content production team for Trainee A announced that Trainee A's social media channels will no longer be in service. They stated,

“Hello, this is the Trainee A Content Production Team. We would like to inform you that all of Trainee A's social media channels will end their services.

Trainee A's social media accounts, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Soundcloud, will be closed as of 8 PM, December 23, 2022 (KST).

We want to thank all subscribers who showed their biggest support and love for Trainee A's social media channels.”

Fans were disappointed to discover that all of Trainee A's social media accounts had been deactivated and their content was no longer accessible when they checked. The comments were mixed, with some expressing enthusiasm for the group's possible debut and others expressing worry over the group's future and direction.

Trainee A’s member Yorch responded to the rumours