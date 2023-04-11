'Billboard Corrupt', 'Respect Jimin' trends as BTS' Jimin drops from Top 10 on Hot100 chart despite best sales

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter on social media about the Billboard Hot100 chart after BTS member Jimin dropped from the Top 10 (for the coming week) despite his album being the highest-selling. This has led to the trending hashtag, "#BillboardCorrupt" wherein fans of the artist can be seen expressing their frustration and disappointment with the chart's ranking system. Additionally, another hashtag, "#RespectJimin," has also been trending, as fans show their support for the artist. While the reasons behind Jimin's drop from the Top 10 may be subject to debate, what's clear is that fans have a very strong opinion about this and have been advocating for greater recognition of Jimin’s achievements.

Jimin drops from Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot100 chart

The latter-mentioned debate first stemmed after Billboard posted their Top 10 songs for its Hot100 chart (for the week ending on April 15) and BTS’ Jimin was nowhere to be found on it, surprisingly after his No.1 debut in the past week. Shortly after, BTS ARMY took to various social media platforms, especially Twitter, and alleged that Billboard magazine has been filtering streams for Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ and vanishing over 100,000 or around 90 percent in sales. This comes after ARMYs spotted an evident discrepancy in Jimin’s sales count reported by two different outlets. While one shows the sales count to be way beyond 100,000, another shows it to be at just 14,000.

BTS ARMY demands transparency

Billboard reportedly changed its rules of criteria for ranking Hot100 after the conclusion of the last tracking week. The latter has played a huge role in infuriating fans of the artist who have a hard time coming to terms with why the sudden change was introduced in Billboard’s judgment criteria in the first place. Fans of the artist are trending various hashtags on social media demanding greater transparency and a reasonable justification for the drop in Jimin’s song from the list of Top 10 tracks in spite of his album’s high sales.

BTS’ Jimin made his official solo debut with his studio album ‘FACE’ on March 24, 2023. The album was met with an overwhelming response from listeners from all around the world and was quick to top charts and break records left, right, and center. Given the album’s recent successes, fans are even more perplexed vis-a-vis the recent discrepancies that surround his album’s sales count and his rank on Billboard’s Hot100.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why BTS' SUGA may not continue releasing music as Agust D after D-DAY? Daechwita singer tells IU