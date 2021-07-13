Billboard Hot 100: BTS and ARMYs celebrate BUTTER remaining on the no.1 spot for 7 weeks

BTS’ Butter remains at the top for 7 straight weeks. Read ahead to know more

BTS Suga had once said during one of his Vlives that it would be great if Butter remained on Billboard Hot 100 for 7 consecutive weeks as 7 is a significant number for both BTS and ARMYs and that statement became reality on July 11 when Billboard announced, “‘Butter’ is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a seventh week.” It marked the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day," a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 7 정말 믿기지 않는 7주 연속 1위 #BTS_Butter

We can’t believe this is really happening to us 진심으로 감사드립니다 x

Thank you SO MUCH x #BTSARMY#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #바통터치 #PermissiontoDance https://t.co/RhqdIlmch5 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 12, 2021

Weverse, an exclusive app for artist-fan interactions, and Twitter became the official sites for the celebration, with Suga thanking their fans for making his words come true. BTS and ARMY took over Twitter hashtags with #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us, #BTS7thNo1onHot100, #BTSpavedtheway, #Suga, #BTSButter etc. BTS took to their official Twitter account to celebrate the achievement, “Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 7 #BTS_Butter We can’t believe this is really happening to us. Thank you SO MUCH x #BTSARMY, #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #바통터치 #PermissiontoDance”.

#Butter7thNo1OnHot100

I knew he'd explode

What yoongi wants yoongi gets hellll yessss

next #PermissiontoDance ascending the throne mark it#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/CezKOX9q0N — taebaring⁷ (@purpleworldarmy) July 12, 2021

Many ARMYs got to Twitter to react and converse. Many said, “What Yoongi wants, Yoongi gets”, indicating the many times when Suga predicted their achievements such as Grammy nominations, first Billboard Hot 100, etc.

"Butter" is the BTS song with the longest run atop the Hot 100. The group now has 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, with "Butter" leading the list seven times at No. 1, followed by "Dynamite" with three, and "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" with one each.

BTS Suga has also predicted another achievement, Permission to Dance taking the spot of Hot 100 after Butter which ARMY have already gotten to work to make it happen. There is a Twitter hashtag trending for this as well- #PassTheBaton.

We know that ARMY will come through in the end, as they always do!

