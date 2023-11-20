Billboard Music Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK, NewJeans and Stray Kids take K-pop wins

BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK, NewJeans and Stray Kids took home major wins at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards 2023. This year for the first time the award ceremony took place at various locations around the world and was live-streamed instead of hosting the event at one location. This year also marked NewJeans' debut performance at a US award show. Stray Kids also displayed their talent with fantastic performance. On November 20, the groups took home trophies in the K-pop categories.

BTS' Jungkook: Top Global K-Pop Song

BTS member Jungkook took home the win for the Top Global K-pop artist for his track Seven featuring the American rapper Latto. The track has been dominating the Billboard charts since its release in July. The song is also included in his debut album as a soloist, GOLDEN. His nomination was up against fellow BTS member Jimin's Like Crazy, NewJeans' Ditto and OMG and Fifty Fifty's Cupid. Though Jungkook did not perform at the ceremony, he thanked the fans through a video message for his acceptance speech.

BLACKPINK: Top K-Pop Touring Artist

The Pink Venom singers BLACKPINK won the award for the Top K-Pop Touring Artist. Their BORN PINK world tour held 66 concerts across 34 cities. It kicked off last year in Seoul and finally concluded in September 2023. The tour gathered more than 1.8 million audience. Other nominations for this category included BTS' SUGA and TWICE.

NewJeans: Top Global K-Pop Artist

NewJeans became the Top Global K-Pop Artist. They have been reigning the Billboard charts and also became the first K-pop girl group to maintain a 14-week streak on Billboard 200 with their album Get Up. NewJeans also made their US show debut performance as they took on the 2023 Billboard Music Awards stage.

Stray Kids: Top K-pop Album

Stray Kids bagged the award for Top K-pop Album with 5-Star. The album was released in June 2023 along with the music video of the title track S-Class. The album did extremely well and also set new records for the group. Stray Kids exceeded everyone's expectations with their fiery performance.

