Billie Eilish snapped with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho after You Quiz on the Block appearance; know broadcast details

Billie Eilish will be appearing as a guest on the hit show You Quiz on the Block with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. The episode has already been filmed and will be airing later this month. This is the American singer's third visit to America. Fans anticipate her appearance on the show as it would be great to see the idol on the comedy talk show.

Billie Eilish clicked with You Quiz on the Block's Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho while filming

On June 19, You Quiz on the Block's Instagram account shared a photo of Billie Eilish with the show's hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. The episode starring Billie Eilish is expected to air this month in June. Here is a look at the pictures.

The production team of the show commented that Billie Eilish and her mother visited the set on You Quiz in the Block and shared a delightful encounter with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. They explained that they created a room resembling Billie Eilish’s unique style on set, where she enjoyed taking various photos and embracing her time at You Quiz on the block.

More about Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. He is also lovingly called the MC of the Nation. Some of the comedian’s latest projects include Playou Level Up: Villain's World Season 2 for which he was the main host and The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 2023 in which he was a cast member. He was last seen in the variety show Apartment 404 along with BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Jo Se Ho is an actor, comedian and host who made his debut in 2001. Over the years he has appeared in various variety shows including Welcome Ghost Club, A Legend Has Risen: gundesliga and more. His latest projects include Suddenly OOO and Super Rich in Korea.

