Billie Eilish to appear as guest on The Seasons: Zico’s Artist; pop singer snapped with Korean rapper on talk show set

Billie Eilish, a popular American pop artist is currently in South Korea for her latest album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT promotion. Amid the heightened excitement, it was reported that she might make a guest appearance on The Season: Zico’s Artist. On the other hand, she is also scheduled to attend You Quiz on the Block.

Billie Eilish clicks selfie with The Seasons: Zico's Artist host Zico

On June 18, Billie Eilish arrived in Seoul for her album promotion event. Shortly after reports, emerged that she is planning to make a guest appearance on KBS2 talk show The Seasons hosted by Korean rapper Zico.

According to reports, at that time, her agency Universal Music declined to comment on anything saying that they were unable to confirm.

However, her photos from the set of The Seasons quickly took the internet by storm. A bunch of selfies featuring Zico and the American singer seemingly confirmed her upcoming appearance on the talk show.

Here are the photos of Billie Eilish and Zico from the set of The Seasons:

Meanwhile, previously it was confirmed that Billie will make her Korean show debut with You Quiz on the Block hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. This also marks the second time any Hollywood celebrity appears on this popular talk show following Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet during Dune: Part Two promotion.

More about Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is an extremely popular American pop singer who is also often considered a global icon. The Grammy-winning pop star scripted history in 2019 with her debut album WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Over the years, she has produced many chartbusters like Happier Than Ever, lovely, bad guy, What Was I Made For? everything i wanted, Ocean Eyes, Bellyache, when the party’s over, and more.

On May 17, 2024, Billie released her third full-length album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

More about The Seasons

The Seasons is a KBS2 musical talk show following a seasonal-based format. The show premiered last spring with the first host Jay Park. Choi Jung Hoon became his successor for the summer season followed by AKMU hosting the fall segment.

In the last winter, Lee Hyori followed suit and Zico took over as the MC for this summer.

