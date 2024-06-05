Billie Eilish to appear as guest on You Quiz on the Block for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT album's South Korea promotions

Billie Eilish, a popular American pop singer is reportedly set to meet Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk on his talk show You Quiz on the Block. As per the latest reports, the singer will soon visit South Korea to promote her latest album. On her visit, she will make a guest appearance on the Korean talk show.

Billie Eilish to guest on Yoo Jae Suk’s You Quiz on the Block on her visit to South Korea for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT promotion

On June 6, a South Korean media outlet reported that American pop singer Billie Eilish is planning to make a guest appearance on tvN’s talk show You Quiz on the Block. According to industry insiders’ statements quoted by Sports Chosun, the Ocean Eyes singer is set to visit South Korea in June for promotional activities for her latest album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Though an exact date for her guest appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s show hasn’t been revealed yet, fans are looking forward to her conversation with the MC duo.

Meanwhile, In February Hollywood stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet created significant buzz after they appeared on the Korean talk show to promote their film Dune: Part Two. As Billie to become the third American guest on You Quiz on the Block, excitement runs high for her buzzed appearance.

More about You Quiz on the Block

The popular Korean talk show You Quiz on the Block aired its first episode in 2018, featuring the nation-wide famous MC duo Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

Since then many Korean luminaries from all entertainment fields, have made special appearances on the show including BTS, Cha Eun Woo, NewJeans, Kim Soo Hyun, Son Suk Ku, Hyeri, Park Eun Bin, Lee Do Hyun, and more stars.

The program airs its episode every Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. KST (5:10 p.m. IST) on tvN network.

More about Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a 22-year-old American pop singer who has produced consistent hits since her debut. In 2019, she scripted history with her debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Almost all songs from this album soared high on prestigious music charts all around the world. The GRAMMY-winner singer released her third full album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT on May 17, 2024.

