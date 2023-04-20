Billlie cancels all activities for the week as member Moon Sua grieves the loss of her brother Moonbin

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

On April 20, Billlie’s company Mystic Story confirmed that the group is abstaining from all activities for the week so as to allow Moon Sua to properly grieve the loss of her brother Moonbin from ASTRO alongside her family members and trusted friends.

Moon Sua of Billlie:

On April 20th, Mystic Story, Moon Sua's agency, said, "We are informing you that the schedule scheduled for this week has been canceled or postponed. We will provide additional information on the matter.” Moon Sua and Moonbin show off their strong relationship in DNA Mate. Fantagio, the agency, said, "Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. It cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, but we feel sorry for the members of ASTRO who have been with us for a long time, our fellow artists of Fantagio, All of the executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock." They continued, "It hurts my heart to deliver this sudden news to the fans who supported Moonbin and gave him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send deep condolences to the deceased on his final journey."

Moonbin:

Moonbin, born in 1998, worked as a children's fashion model, and made his acting debut in 2009 by appearing as the younger version of actor Kim Bum in the KBS 2TV drama 'Boys Over Flowers'. He made his singing debut in 2016 when he was a member of the 5-member group ASTRO. After that, he formed the ASTRO unit Moonbin & Sanha, and released three albums until recently. Moonbin & Sanha were scheduled to have a 'DIFFUSION' world tour in three South American countries, including Santiago, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City, starting in June.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​