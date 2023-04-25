Billlie to resume activities sans Moon Sua following the passing of ASTRO's Moonbin

Girl group Billlie has announced their return to promotional activities after a weeklong hiatus following the passing of ASTRO's Moonbin. Moon Sua, the younger sister of Moonbin, is a member of Billlie and had taken time off with her fellow group members to mourn the loss of her brother. Moonbin was a 25-year-old K-pop idol and a member of the boy band ASTRO who passed away last week on April 19. Shortly after, Billlie, the group Moon Sua is a part of, decided to suspend their activities for a week to pay respects to Moonbin.

Billlie has now decided to resume their activities and continue with their promotional activities after a weeklong hiatus. In the wake of Moonbin's passing, the K-pop industry has come together to mourn the loss of a talented artist and kind-hearted individual. Fans of ASTRO and Billlie have also shown an outpouring of love and support for the siblings and their respective groups during this difficult time. Billlie's return to activities following Moonbin's passing is being viewed by fans as a testament to their strength and resilience as a group. Fans can also be seen showing their support to Moon Sua on various social media platforms whenever they can.

Billie ends promotional activities

After the tragic passing of Moonbin, the brother of Billlie's Moon Sua and a member of ASTRO, Mystic Story made the decision to halt the promotion of Billlie's latest EP and asked for fans' understanding. However, on April 24th, 2023, Mystic Story announced that the group's promotion for their fourth mini album had officially ended and that there would be a fan signing event with six of the members, including Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Sheon, Siyoon, and Haruna. Billlie member Tsuki is reportedly set to resume her role as an MC on Show Champion, a show she co-hosts with fellow Billlie member Moon Sua and Nana from Woo!ah!.

ASTRO’s Moonbin

Moonbin was a talented South Korean singer, actor, dancer, and model who was signed to the label Fantagio. He gained popularity as a member of the popular South Korean boy group ASTRO and was also part of the group's sub-unit, Moonbin & Sanha.

