Billlie’s Moon Sua follows ASTRO’s JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Sanha and Rocky after brother Moonbin’s passing

Billlie member Moon Sua is mourning the loss of her older brother Moonbin who tragically passed away on April 19 and was confirmed dead via an official statement by his agency, Fantagio, in the early hours of April 20. Later, K-pop girl group Billlie announced the postponement of its activities in the week.

Moon Sua following ASTRO members including Moonbin on Instagram

Since then, the girl group ended its comeback activities and it was reported that Billlie will continue to promote as six members for the time being, with Moon Sua being absent from upcoming schedules. Member Tsuki will be present as a host on ‘Show Champion’ on April 26 and the group’s members sans Moon Sua will attend a fan sign after that. It was also noted by fans that Moon Sua recently followed the members of ASTRO, former member Rocky as well as the official account of the boy group.

While previously the account ‘a_us_noom’ a username with her name flipped followed only the official Billlie, its members, and her agency Mystic Story, Moon Sua now followed ASTRO’s official Instagram account, her brother Moonbin’s account as well as JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha’s accounts as well. Member MJ who is currently serving in the military and is known to have taken a leave from his duties following Moonbin’s passing, is also following Moon Sua’s account as of now.

About Moon Sua

Born on 9 September 1999, Moon Sua debuted on November 10, 2021 with the girl group Billlie. She is a rapper, singer and songwriter in the seven-member group. Previously, Moon Sua has performed with her brother Moonbin and appeared on variety shows together, showcasing their beautiful relationship.

About Moonbin’s passing

After initial reports which said that the singer and actor was found dead by his manager at his Gangnam residence, agency Fantagio confirmed Moonbin’s demise. The K-pop industry postponed or cancelled events to mourn the artist as the ASTRO members gathered beside his family. The funeral was held on April 22 in private with only the presence of Moonbin’s family, friends and company colleagues, as requested by the bereaved family.

