Billlie’s Moon Sua to resume official activities with return to Show Champion as host

Billlie member Moon Sua will reportedly be resuming her activities starting this week. Initial reports claimed that the singer would be returning to the official schedule following the passing of her brother Moonbin however she will not be attending the June 14 live broadcast of MBC M’s weekly music program called ‘Show Champion’. A source from the production later clarified the reports.

Moon Sua’s return to K-pop idol duties

Billlie member Moon Sua is said to be returning to her MC position on MBC M’s Show Champion, a source from MBC Plus confirmed on June 12. While initial reports said that she would not be joining the live filming and airing slated for June 14, an announcement cemented her return. This will be Moon Sua’s comeback to the show after a couple of months following her hiatus after her brother ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sudden death.

Billlie halting activities and Moon Sua’s hiatus

Moonbin passed away on April 19, following which group Billlie cancelled their ongoing promotions for the group’s latest mini-album as well as took a week-long break from all official activities to mourn the loss of the K-pop star. They decided to end the hiatus by holding a fan signing event with the presence of members Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Sheon, Siyoon, and Haruna, announcing the end of their album promotions in the same statement. Subsequently, it was also announced that Billlie member Moon Sua would be taking a break for the time being, while member Tsuki resumed her position as a host on Show Champion. The girl group began their promotions in Japan with the release of a debut Japanese album with six members on May 17 and asked for the understanding of the fans regarding the absence of Moon Sua.

About Moon Sua

The K-pop star debuted with Mystic Story group Billlie in 2021 and acts as its rapper, singer, and songwriter. Moon Sua is the younger sister of ASTRO member Moonbin and has performed with her brother much to the awe of her fans. Since his passing, Moon Sua has been seen hanging out with the other members of ASTRO who have been taking care of her and was seen attending a musical starring JinJin. She has left letters at his memorial and shared memories with her brother on social media.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Sanha, Billlie’s Moon Sua remember Moonbin on 49th day of his passing; Here's how